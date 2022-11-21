Hyland is considered probable for Tuesday's game against Detroit due to a sore left hip, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports.

The second-year guard was able to play in Sunday's game against Dallas, but the team will keep an eye on his hip heading into a back-to-back set. With Jamal Murray (health and safety protocols) expected to miss at least one more game -- he'll probably sit both halves of the back-to-back, if we're being realistic -- Hyland should continue to see increased minutes in the short term. The VCU product popped for 29 points, six assists and three three-pointers in Sunday night's win. Over his last seven games, Hyland is averaging 4.3 made threes per contest.