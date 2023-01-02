Hyland ended Sunday's 123-111 victory over Boston with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 19 minutes.
Hyland led the Nuggets bench in scoring, posting his third straight game of 15 or more points. Hyland has tallied at least 15 points in 13 games this year.
