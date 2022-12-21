Hyland ended with 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 victory over the Grizzlies.

Hyland continues to struggle, having now failed to deliver for three consecutive games. During that span, he has not played more than 17 minutes in any one game, offering up more lows than highs. The upside is there for Hyland to be a fantasy-relevant asset but given the fact the coaching staff is comfortable going in another direction when he is struggling, moving on may be something to consider.