Hyland (knee) is available for Thursday's game against Golden State.

Hyland missed Wednesday's win over the Kings due to right knee soreness, but he'll return to the court for Thursday's tilt with the Warriors. With Will Barton (ankle) still out, Hyland could see some additional playing time in his absence. The 21-year-old is averaging 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 17.6 minutes per game this season.