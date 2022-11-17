Hyland ended Wednesday's 106-103 loss to the Knicks with 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes.

Hyland played 23 minutes off the bench in his return to action, picking up right where he left off with another impressive offensive performance. While it has been a somewhat empty start to the season, Hyland has picked things up of late, finding his rhythm, and scoring at least 20 points in three of his past five games. He is not necessarily a must-add player but given the trajectory, he is worth a look.