Hyland (hip) will be available for Sunday's game at Dallas.

Hyland was listed as probable coming into the day, so there was never a ton of doubt regarding his status. The second-year guard has played a key role as the Nuggets' sixth man this season, averaging 21.5 minutes per game backing up Jamal Murray. Through 11 appearances, Hyland is up to 14.9 points, 3.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and an outstanding 3.1 made threes per game (46.6% 3Pt).