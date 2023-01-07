Hyland closed with 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Friday's 121-108 victory over Cleveland.

Hyland scored in double-digits for the sixth straight game, yet logged just 17 minutes, following on from 20 minutes the previous night. While it has been a nice little stretch for Hyland, his production is often reliant on who is healthy on any given night. He is outside the top 200 for the season and if his minutes are going to hover in the high-teens, it's hard to see him as anything more than a potential stream candidate.