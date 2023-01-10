Hyland is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Suns due to a left thigh contusion.

Hyland appears to have picked up a thigh injury during Monday's win over the Lakers, but the issue isn't expected to sideline him Wednesday. The backup point guard has scored at least 12 points in seven straight games (one start) and is averaging 16.0 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 22.0 minutes during that stretch.