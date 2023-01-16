Hyland (ankle) didn't return to Sunday's game against Orlando.
Hyland sustained a right ankle sprain in the first half Sunday and was unavailable throughout the second half of the win. Prior to his departure, he logged four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and a steal in nine minutes. It's unclear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Questionable to return•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Goes 5-of-5 from three in win•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Will play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Dealing with thigh injury•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Cools off in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Another double-digit game off bench•