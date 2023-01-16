Hyland (ankle) didn't return to Sunday's game against Orlando.

Hyland sustained a right ankle sprain in the first half Sunday and was unavailable throughout the second half of the win. Prior to his departure, he logged four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and a steal in nine minutes. It's unclear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.