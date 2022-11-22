Hyland (hip) is now considered questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Pistons due to illness.
Hyland was initially listed as probable due to a sore left hip but appears to have come down with a bug overnight that puts his status further in jeopardy. If Hyland can give it a go, he could be in line for additional action Monday with Jamal Murray (COVID-19 protocols) listed as doubtful.
