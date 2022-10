Hyland closed with 26 points (8-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz.

Hyland went 7-of-12 from beyond the arc, one shot shy of his career high. Friday was by far his best game of the season, logging a season-high 24 minutes.