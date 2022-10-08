Hyland totaled 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's loss to the Bulls.

Hyland continues to push for more playing time, impressing with a polished offensive performance. The lack of peripheral numbers remains a question mark, although based on what we saw to close last season, he certainly warrants being drafted in the later rounds of just about every draft.