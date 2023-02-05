Hyland (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Saturday's 128-108 win over the Hawks.

Hyland had been listed as probable heading into Saturday with a non-COVID-19-related illness, but his lack of playing time for the second game in a row looks to be the result of him moving outside of the rotation rather than the Nuggets having any concern about his health. The second-year guard continues to circulate in trade rumors leading up to the Feb. 9 deadline, and given that he's not currently seeing minutes with the 37-16 Nuggets, a move just about anywhere else would improve his fantasy outlook.