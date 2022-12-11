Hyland recorded 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 victory over the Jazz.

Hyland shot just 4-of-14 from the floor in the win, limiting his offensive output. This in turn resulted in him playing just 21 minutes. While that makes two games in a row scoring fewer than 15 points, he is still a top 115 player over the past month. The Nuggets need him firing away off the bench, meaning he should be getting plenty of opportunities moving forward.