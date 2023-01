Hyland (finger) will be available for Sunday's game versus Oklahoma City.

Hyland was one of several Nuggets players on the injury report heading into Sunday, but he'll ultimately play through the sprained finger on his left hand that picked up during Friday's win over Indiana. Jamal Murray (hip) is also active for Denver, though Nikola Jokic (hamstring) and Michael Porter (personal) are unavailable, so Hyland could absorb some of the scoring burden.