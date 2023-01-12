Hyland contributed 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns.

Nearly all of Hyland's production came in the first half, where the point guard went 6-of-8 from the field for 17 points, including 5-of-5 from beyond the arc. He attempted only four more shots over the final two quarters as the Nuggets held a comfortable lead, finishing tied with Nikola Jokic with a game-high 21 points on the night. Hyland has broken the 20-point mark eight times this season and is now shooting 47.5 percent from three in the month of January.