Hyland accumulated 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Hawks.

Hyland stepped on the court following a four-game absence, and he hasn't missed a beat while operating as one of Denver's main second-unit offensive threats. Excluding the Nov. 22 against the Pistons in which he only logged nine minutes due to an illness that forced him out, Hyland has been a consistent scorer and has scored in double digits in eight straight appearances.