Hyland (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

A sprained left finger kept Hyland sidelined for the first half of Denver's back-to-back set Tuesday, and the second-year point guard is officially a question mark for Wednesday. He's one of five Nuggets listed as questionable, so Denver may have extremely shorthanded for a matchup against against the Bucks, who recently got Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo back from multi-game absences due to knee injuries. If Hyland is ruled out again, his next chance to suit up won't come until Saturday in Philadelphia.