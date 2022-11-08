Hyland had 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 23 minutes during Monday's 115-109 victory over the Spurs.

Hyland dropped another strong performance Monday, although his playing time remains a little underwhelming. After a slow start to the season which saw him dropped in many leagues, he has been able to turn things around over the past three games. While there is certainly some upside here and he does make for a viable 12-team asset, his current playing time is going to limit what he can do on a nightly basis.