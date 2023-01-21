Hyland left Friday's 134-111 victory over the Pacers early after spraining a finger on his left hand, Nuggets beat writer T.J. McBride reports.

Hyland accumulated five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3PT), two rebounds and one steal across nine minutes prior to exiting the game. The severity of his injury is not known, but his status for Sunday's matchup with the Thunder is now up in the air. Ish Smith would be in line for increased minutes backing up Jamal Murray at point guard if he ultimately has to miss any time.