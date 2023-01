Hyland is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves due to a right ankle sprain.

Hyland is dealing with a nagging ankle injury but is expected to play Wednesday. The second-year guard is averaging 9.8 points, 2.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 17.8 minutes across his last five games. Hyland is struggling with his efficiency over that span, shooting just 34.7 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from three.