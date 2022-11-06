Hyland notched 24 points (9-17 FG, 6-8 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 victory over the Spurs.

After sitting out the last two games with a hip injury, Hyland returned to the lineup and had arguably his best overall performance of the season, scoring 24 points while also racking up season-high totals in both assists (7) and rebounds (5). Eleven of Hyland's points came in the fourth quarter on 4-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three-point range, while he also dished out five assists in the final period. The key bench piece has now scored at least 24 points in each of his last two games after failing to score more than 15 in either of his first five.