Hyland (COVID-19 protocols) will miss Sunday's game against the Bulls, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Hyland entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Friday afternoon, forcing him to sit out the game against the Celtics on Friday. With Ish Smith (calf) also out Sunday, expect Bruce Brown to take on another massive role after playing 37 minutes Friday. Hyland's next opportunity to take the floor will come Wednesday against the Knicks.