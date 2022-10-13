Hyland (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Hyland suffered a left ankle sprain Monday against the Suns and will miss Wednesday's tilt with the Clippers as a result. He could potentially return for the Nuggets' preseason finale against the Warriors on Friday, but it's possible the team will elect to keep him sidelined until the regular season begins next Wednesday against the Jazz.