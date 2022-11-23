Hyland (illness) is out Wednesday against the Thunder.
Hyland exited Tuesday's game against the Pistons early due to an illness, and it'll prevent him from playing Wednesday. Denver could end up quite shorthanded, as Michael Porter (heel), Jamal Murray (conditioning) and Nikola Jokic (conditioning) are all questionable.
