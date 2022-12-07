Hyland registered 20 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 loss to Dallas.

Hyland finally got things moving in the right direction Tuesday, dropping at least 20 points for the first time in more than two weeks. Despite a few flashes, it's been a stop-start season for Hyland, both in terms of playing time and production. He does feel like a player who could get hot at some point, and off the back of this performance, he is probably worth adding to see what happens next.