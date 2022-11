Hyland is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to left hip soreness.

Hyland was a late addition to the Nuggets' injury report, but the fact that he's been listed as probable suggests he's not at major risk of sitting out Sunday. He's logged at least 22 minutes in each of his last five appearances off the bench and is averaging 18.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in that span.