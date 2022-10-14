Hyland (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Hyland suffered a left ankle injury against the Suns and was forced to miss the Nuggets' last preseason game as a result. The guard could make a return Friday, but it's likely that the team elects to be cautious and hold Hyland out until the regular season begins next Wednesday.