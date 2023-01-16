Hyland is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Magic due to a right ankle sprain.
Hyland sustained his ankle injury in the first half of Sunday's matchup and didn't come out of the locker room with the team after halftime. If he's unable to return, Bruce Brown could see increased run for the Nuggets.
