Hyland is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left ankle soreness, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Hyland came off the bench Sunday and missed a field goal, but he was removed from the game after playing less than a minute. If he's unable to return, Facundo Campazzo and Austin Rivers should see increased run.
