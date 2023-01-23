Hyland (finger) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Mike Singer of The Denver Post report.
Hyland injured the finger on Friday and played through the injury Sunday, although he played just 11 minutes in the contest. If he were to miss, Bruce Brown and Ish Smith would be in line for more minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Given green light to play•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Questionable vs. Thunder•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Injures finger Friday•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Playing Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Likely to play against Minnesota•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Unimpactful in victory Tuesday•