Hyland (lower leg) is considered a question mark for Wednesday's clash with the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Hyland suffered a leg injury during Monday's preseason contest, which led to his destination on the injury report for Wednesday. The team will presumably take the cautious route with the second-year guard in the preseason to ensure his health for the start of the regular season, but more clarification should arrive on game day.
More News
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Suffers leg injury•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Drops game-high 24 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Third year option picked up•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Scores 15, sparks Game 4 victory•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Draws start Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Dishes seven dimes Thursday•