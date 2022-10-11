Hyland (lower leg) is considered a question mark for Wednesday's clash with the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Hyland suffered a leg injury during Monday's preseason contest, which led to his destination on the injury report for Wednesday. The team will presumably take the cautious route with the second-year guard in the preseason to ensure his health for the start of the regular season, but more clarification should arrive on game day.