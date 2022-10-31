Hyland (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Hyland suffered a left hip strain during pregame warmups and was a late scratch as a result. Whether he's available Thursday against the Thunder remains to be seen.
More News
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Drains seven threes in win•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Sees limited run off bench•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Will play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Questionable for preseason finale•