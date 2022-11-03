Hyland (hip) will not take the court against the Thunder on Thursday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Ish Smith (calf) joins Hyland as out for Thursday, leaving the backcourt bench options limited. Christian Braun, Bruce Brown and Davon Reed are the likely benefactors of the injuries while Jamal Murray should be locked into 30-plus minutes. Hyland's next opportunity to suit up will come Saturday against the Spurs.