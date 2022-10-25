Hyland accumulated 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and three assists across 18 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to Portland.

Hyland led Denver reserves in scoring and tallied more points than reigning MVP Nikola Jokic in the loss despite playing only 18 minutes. He did much of his damage from beyond the arc, knocking down four triples on seven tries. However, Hyland didn't contribute much in the way of complementary stats and logged a team-worst minus-18 during his time on the court. There's no doubt that Hyland can score in bunches, but he's limited in fantasy by his lack of production elsewhere and by the fact that he's yet to play 20 minutes in a game this season.