Hyland chipped in 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 loss to the Bucks.

Hyland reached the 25-minute mark for the first time since late December and took advantage of the opportunity, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Jan. 11. He'd been dealing with some efficiency issues and his numbers have been affected by that, as Hyland is averaging a mere 10.9 points per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field in the current month.