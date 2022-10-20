Hyland finished Wednesday's 123-102 loss to Utah with 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and one block in 16 minutes.

There was buzz this preseason about Hyland's potential to be the sixth man for Denver, but that wasn't the case in the opener. He saw true bench minutes behind Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Bruce Brown (21 minutes) saw the most time off the pine. Hyland is an early cut candidate for those in standard leagues who took a flier on him. When Murray misses time, Hyland should be fantasy-viable, but it's tough to hang onto him while waiting for that to happen.