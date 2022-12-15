Hyland logged 23 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 141-128 victory over the Wizards.

Hyland made all six of his two-point tries and went 2-for-5 from beyond the arc to post a very efficient shooting line. The second-year guard finished second on Denver (behind Nikola Jokic) with 23 points, his highest scoring output since a 29-point effort against Dallas on Nov. 20. Hyland has given the Nuggets a nice scoring punch off the bench, averaging 14.6 points in just 21.7 minutes over 19 games.