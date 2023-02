The Nuggets traded Hyland to the Clippers in exchange for a 2024 and 2025 second-round draft pick on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hyland was out of the Nuggets' rotation, not playing in the team's last four games. However, he was productive earlier in the season, averaging 12.1 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in 19.5 minutes across 42 contests. Hyland will likely compete for a backup guard spot on the Clippers, with John Wall (abdomen) rumored to be on his way out.