Hyland will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Heat.
Hyland received the spot start last time out with Jamal Murray (knee) absent, however, with Murray back he will return to the second unit. He nabbed a double-double across 33 minutes in the start but should see fewer minutes. However, Hyland has shown the capability to produce in limited minutes and remains a solid option in deeper formats.
