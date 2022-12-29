Hyland is in the starting five Wednesday against Sacramento.
Hyland is making his first start of the season with Jamal Murray out due to a left knee injury. Hyland has averaged 12.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds across 25 outings off the bench this year.
