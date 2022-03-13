Hyland provided 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 127-115 loss to the Raptors.

The rookie guard tied his career high in assists while scoring in double digits for the fifth time in his last six games. Hyland is averaging 12.0 points, 4.2 assists, 2.7 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.2 steals in only 18.3 minutes over that stretch, and rather than hitting the proverbial wall, the 21-year-old seems to be finding another gear late in the season.