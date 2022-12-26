Hyland contributed three points (1-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes during Sunday's 128-125 overtime victory over Phoenix.

With Denver close to full strength, Hyland notched his fewest minutes and points since going scoreless across five minutes in a 121-106 loss to the Pelicans on Dec. 4. Until Hyland is able to improve his efficiency, it appears like he'll be relegated to a minor reserve role. Over his past five appearances, the second-year guard is posting 6.8 points on 26.1 percent shooting across 15.4 minutes per game.