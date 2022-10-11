Hyland is questionable to return to Monday's preseason game against Phoenix after suffering a lower left leg sprain, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Hyland is officially questionable to return, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Nuggets hold him out for the rest of this exhibition. Ish Smith and Chasson Randle could pick up extra minutes down the stretch if Hyland is unable to return.
