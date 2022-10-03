Hyland has his third-year option picked up by the Nuggets on Monday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

After averaging 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during his rookie season, the Nuggets decided to exercise the VCU product's third-year option. Hyland appears set to compete with Ish Smith, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown for playing time over the course of his second season. Denver opens its preseason Monday against the Thunder.