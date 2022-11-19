Hyland finished with 17 points (5-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 127-99 loss to the Mavericks.

With Jamal Murray joining two-time MVP Nikola Jokic (illness) in the NBA's COVID-19 protocols and sitting out Friday's game, the Nuggets turned to Bruce Brown to replace Murray as the team's starting point guard. Even though he was bypassed for start, Hyland still saw plenty of minutes as the top guard off the bench and was able to produce a quality line despite the Nuggets being on the wrong end of a blowout. With Murray unlikely to gain clearance for Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks in Dallas, expect Hyland to once again be in store for another sizable minutes count.