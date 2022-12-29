Hyland produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and 11 assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 loss to the Kings.

Hyland moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, delivering his best performance in quite some time. It's been a lean few weeks for Hyland, falling off the standard league radar. While this performance is encouraging, it did come without both Jamal Murray (knee) and Bruce Brown (ankle) in the lineup. Murray should return for Friday's game against the Heat, meaning Hyland may shift back to the bench. He is worth a look, just in case he can build off this performance, although let's not get ahead of ourselves.