Hyland (hip) remains questionable, but coach Michael Malone said the guard is trending more towards probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Hyland has missed the past two games and will likely be a game-time decision Saturday. He's been up and down this season but is averaging 12.0 points, 3.7 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 18.0 minutes.