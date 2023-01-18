Hyland ended Tuesday's 122-113 win over Portland with five points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes.

Hyland struggled again in the victory, highlighting just how temperamental his fantasy game can be. He has now scored fewer than eight points in three straight games, resulting in a dip in his playing time. The Nuggets can afford to simply run without him when his shot isn't falling, something that doesn't lend itself to overall fantasy appeal. He can be streamed in for scoring but as we saw in this one, there is certainly an element of risk attached to that move.