Hyland will play in Friday's preseason finale against the Mavericks, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Hyland tweak his ankle during an exhibition against the Suns and sat out one contest, but he'll return to action Friday and shouldn't be limited to start the regular season. With Jamal Murray (hamstring) sidelined, Hyland will likely be interested into the starting lineup for Denver's preseason finale.
